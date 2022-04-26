Zach LaVine Enters Health and Safety Protocols Ahead of Bulls-Bucks Game 5

LaVine enters health and safety protocols ahead of Game 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls' unlikely path to a playoff comeback against the Bucks just grew even tougher.

With Game 5 of their first-round series looming on Wednesday, and the defending champions ahead 3-1, Zach LaVine has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, a Bulls spokesperson confirmed Tuesday morning.

This is the third time LaVine has landed in the league's protocols. He first entered in April 2021, leading to an 11-game absence down the stretch of the 2020-21 season. He also entered in December 2021, leading to a two-game absence.

His entry in April 2022 will sideline him for at least Game 5 of the Bucks series, for which the Bulls will travel to Milwaukee on Tuesday without one half of their All-Star scoring duo.

If LaVine's first playoff run ends here, it will finish with averages of 19.3 points, 6 assists and 5.3 rebounds across four games. He is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.