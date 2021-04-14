coronavirus vaccine

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace is Urging People to Get COVID-19 Vaccinations

There are significant hesitancy rates across communities, particularly among minority populations

By The Associated Press

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is partnering with Novant Health to address the hesitancy to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR, received his COVID vaccine on Tuesday at his race team's shop in North Carolina. He says it’s important to learn about the vaccine and for him to do his part. He’s encouraging others to get their shot “and help get us all safely back to normal.”

There are significant hesitancy rates across communities, particularly among minority populations. Novant Health says its vaccination rate for Asian and Black patients at a community event is three times that of the general North Carolina vaccination rate.

Wallace’s racing team 23XI Racing is co-owned by Michael Jordan and Cup driver Denny Hamlin.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

