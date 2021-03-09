“Mountain Men” Aztec Basketball Earns Prestigious Mountain West Conference Awards

Mountain West Conference coaches really like what San Diego State accomplished on the basketball court this season, and have recognized two Aztecs for their excellence with postseason awards.

In a vote of the conferences 11 coaches, Brian Dutcher was named the Mountain West Coach of the Year. This is the second straight season Dutcher has been named conference coach of the year.

This season Dutcher's team posted a 14-3 record in league action, and in the last two seasons he has led San Diego State to a 31-4 record in conference play.

Dutcher has led the Aztecs to back-to-back, outright Mountain West regular-season titles, No. 1 seeds in the Mountain West Tournament and Coach of the Year honors for two straight seasons. This is an award that the Aztecs have dominated in recent years, a San Diego State coach has won the Coach of the Year honor in six of the last 11 seasons: Steve Fisher in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2016 and Dutcher in 2020 and 2021.



Senior forward Matt Mitchell was named the Mountain West Player of the Year and a first-team All-Mountain West performer. Mitchell averaged 15.4 points, 5.5 rebounds,1.9 assista and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the floor and 38.0 percent from 3-point range.

Mitchell is the fifth Aztec in the Mountain West era to earn league player of the year distinction, joining Brandon Heath (2006), Jamaal Franklin (2012), Xavier Thames (2014) and Malachi Flynn (2020). Not a bad way to end the regular season for Mitchell, who considered turning pro after his junior season at San Diego State.

Mitchell and Dutcher were not the only Aztecs honored by conference coaches. Senior guard Jordan Schakel is a second-team All-Mountain West selection and junior forward Nathan Mensah is an honorable mention All-Mountain West honoree. In addition, Mitchell and Mensah are members of the Mountain West All-Defensive Team.

San Diego State ended the regular season on an 11-game win streak and opens up Mountain West Conference tournament play Thursday in Las Vegas.