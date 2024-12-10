MLB Draft Lottery results: Nationals win No. 1 pick in 2025

The 2025 MLB Draft will start with the Washington Nationals.

The Nationals were awarded the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft via Tuesday night's draft lottery at the Winter Meetings in Dallas. It was MLB's third-ever draft lottery.

Washington entered with the fourth-best odds of winning the top pick at 10.2%. The Nats will now kick off the draft for the third time in franchise history, previously drafting Stephen Strasburg in 2009 and Bryce Harper in 2010.

The Los Angeles Angels, who had the third-best odds at 17.96%, received the No. 2 pick.

The Seattle Mariners and St. Louis Cardinals both shot up the draft board into the top six. Seattle, which boasted the 15th-best odds for the No. 1 pick at 0.53%, landed the No. 3 pick. And St. Louis, which had the 13th-best odds at 0.82%, jumped up to the No. 5 spot.

The draft lottery is used to award the first six selections, with the rest of the top 18 then set in reverse order of the regular-season standings. Here's a full look at the lottery results:

The Chicago White Sox and Oakland A's both finished with bottom-five records, but weren't eligible to receive lottery picks. Non-playoff teams that are ineligible for the lottery can't pick higher than 10th.

The MLB-worst White Sox couldn't receive a lottery pick for a second straight year as a payor club, which pays into revenue sharing. The A's, meanwhile, couldn't get a lottery pick for a third straight year as a payee club, which receives money from revenue sharing.

What is the 2025 MLB Draft order?

The order of the final 12 first-round picks, which involves the playoff clubs, is based on how far a team advanced in the postseason and its revenue-sharing status.

Here's a look at the order of the 19th through 30th selections:

19. Baltimore Orioles

20. Milwaukee Brewers

21. Houston Astros

22. Atlanta Braves

23. Kansas City Royals

24. Detroit Tigers

25. San Diego Padres

26. Philadelphia Phillies

27. Cleveland Guardians

28. New York Mets

29. New York Yankees

30. Los Angeles Dodgers

When is the 2025 MLB Draft?

The 2025 draft will take place from July 13-15 in Atlanta.