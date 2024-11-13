Machado, Merrill and Profar named Silver Slugger winners

Only two MLB teams boast three Silver Slugger winners in 2024. One of them is the Padres, the other won the World Series.

Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill and Jurickson Profar took the honors Tuesday afternoon. It is the second time in club history that the Padres have had three winners, matching the 2022 season.

Jackson Merrill became the fourth youngest player ever to win a Silver Slugger. According to Elias Sports the 21-year-old centerfielder trails Fernando Valenzuela (1981), Mike Trout (2012), and Alex Rodriguez (1996). Benito Santiago also won the award as a Padres rookie in 1987.

Merrill is a Rookie of the Year finalist as well, after putting up 24 home runs and 90 RBIs while hitting .292 with an .826 OPS. He had 162 hits and scored 77 runs.

Merrill made his All-Star debut along with the 31-year-old Profar, who enjoyed a career year in 2024. His 24 homers, 94 runs, 158 hits, 85 RBIs, 76 walks, .280 batting average, .380 on base percentage, and .839 OPS were all personal bests.

Machado claimed his second Silver Slugger thanks to a bounce back season.

The 32-year-old third baseman regained his All-Star caliber form in mid-June after battling elbow and hip injuries. He finished the season with 29 home runs, 105 RBIs, 163 hits, 30 doubles, finishing the year with a .275 average and .797 OPS.