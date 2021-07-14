Loyal Pull Off Improbable Comeback, Top OC 2-1

Landon Donovan's team showed its resilience in bouncing back from four straight losses to start the season. On Wednesday that quality was again on display.

The Loyal were playing down a man when Eero Markkanen put Orange County ahead in the 67th minute. Grant Stoneman had been sent off with his second yellow card seven minutes earlier.

San Diego showed that it's not afraid of a little adversity.

Callum Montgomery beat OC's back line to the ball on a free kick from Jack Blake, sending a header through for the 74th minute equalizer.

Just two minutes later a ball bounced into the box, which was redirected on net by Tumi Moshobane.

Moshobane entered the match just three minutes prior, then quickly gave his team its first lead with their second goal-scoring header of the evening.

"𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝘄𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀."



The guys showed what they're made of tonight, and it's straight up trophy material! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xRVd7CWR94 — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) July 15, 2021

San Diego hasn't lost a USL match at Torero Stadium, and has gone nine league games without suffering a defeat. Their last loss came May 22nd at Louisville.

The 2-1 victory landed the Loyal three crucial points, drawing them even with Orange County for second place in the Pacific Division. Both teams trail Phoenix Rising by two points.

San Diego ends its homestand with a visit from Phoenix July 24.