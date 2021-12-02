LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – The Lockout Begins, Lessons MLB Can Learn From the Padres

Well, here we are. Major League Baseball entered its first work stoppage since the 1994 strike and this one could also take a while to sort out. Derek and Darnay share their thoughts on the situation and what Rob Manfred has wrong.

Plus, the Padres serve as an example to a league full of teams who don't want - or know how - to compete. The guys also weigh in on the moves A.J. Preller made before the shutdown, and others that could be on the way.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.