LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – The Lockout Begins, Lessons MLB Can Learn From the Padres

It's a disappointing situation that should've been addressed sooner. The guys discuss the work stoppage and where we go from here.

By Darnay Tripp

Well, here we are. Major League Baseball entered its first work stoppage since the 1994 strike and this one could also take a while to sort out. Derek and Darnay share their thoughts on the situation and what Rob Manfred has wrong.

Plus, the Padres serve as an example to a league full of teams who don't want - or know how - to compete. The guys also weigh in on the moves A.J. Preller made before the shutdown, and others that could be on the way.

