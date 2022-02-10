Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Rob Manfred Spoke and It Wasn't All That Bad!

Might there be actual hope? The guys assess the commissioner's address.

By Darnay Tripp

With less than a week to go until the scheduled start of Spring Training MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred provided an update on the status of CBA negotiations. And hey there's hope! We think. Derek and Darnay discuss the agreements in place and what they mean for players and the game as a whole. What potential hang-ups are still out there? The guys share their takeaways from what could be the most promising day since December 2.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 


