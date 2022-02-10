LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Rob Manfred Spoke and It Wasn't All That Bad!

With less than a week to go until the scheduled start of Spring Training MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred provided an update on the status of CBA negotiations. And hey there's hope! We think. Derek and Darnay discuss the agreements in place and what they mean for players and the game as a whole. What potential hang-ups are still out there? The guys share their takeaways from what could be the most promising day since December 2.

