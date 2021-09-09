LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Padres Embark on a Massive (Season Defining?) Road Trip

It all comes down to the next three weeks, and a lot could ride on the 10-game road trip in front of the Padres. Derek and Darnay discuss the challenges ahead, which include visits to the Dodgers and Giants.

They assess the play of Eric Hosmer and what the ideal everyday lineup looks like. Tatis says he doesn't want shoulder surgery - is this news? The guys weigh in on the decision ahead. They wrap up with another edition of Three Up, Three Down featuring Pagan, offensive inconsistency, Manny Hustle and that throw from Tatis.

