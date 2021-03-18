Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Managing Expectations with Bernie Wilson

The Padres look great heading into 2021 and are positioned to contend for a handful of years. But major obstacles remain between the club and a deep October run.

By Darnay Tripp

With so much hype surrounding the Padres, Bernie Wilson joins the guys to temper expectations for the 2021 season. The longtime Associated Press beat writer compares the level of excitement around this Padres team to 1998, and explains some of the challenges facing this year's squad. They discuss the Tatis deal, rising payroll, and Peter Seidler's willingness to spend.

Bernie also tells us about the pressure of writing on deadline, and how he'd react to covering a Padres World Series win. They share some thoughts on Blake Snell and other Padres Zoom All-Stars, and Derek has a wild theory about the Opening Day starter.

