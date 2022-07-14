LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – It's Gonna Be Okay…We Think

This is the worst the Padres have looked all season. But will it last? Darnay and Todd try to stay optimistic about a team that isn't quite fully formed yet. They discuss the concerning signs from the last couple weeks, as well as reasons to stay hopeful. The guys turn it over to Padres Twitter, to gauge how they're feeling in the midst of the team's worst slump of the season.

