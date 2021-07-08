LISTEN: On Friar Podcast- Deadline and All-Star Discussion with Mike Petriello, Catching Up with Pierce Johnson

Mike Petriello of MLB.com joins the guys to offer his insight on All-Star festivities and the Padres' needs at the deadline.

Derek and Darnay ask Mike about the Tatis-less Home Run Derby, before discussing the otherworldly season Shohei Ohtani is having. What are the Padres' biggest needs at the trade deadline? Mike weighs in, with some thoughts on a few names that are often brought up by the Friar Faithful. Then they shift their focus to the All-Star Game, Padres headed to Coors Field and Manny's snub.

Where is Tatis on the list of players you'd pay to see? Mike ranks the star shortstop and projects the NL MVP race. The guys discuss the National League West and the exciting finish to the regular season that could be on the way.

We wrap up by hearing from Padres reliever Pierce Johnson on Tatis' latest defensive gem, the swag chain, bullpen use and breaking balls.

