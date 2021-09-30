Kendrick Lamar, Eminem headline 2022 Super Bowl halftime show originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL announced a Super Bowl LVI halftime show fitting of Hollywood on Thursday featuring Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The five legendary artists will headline the Los Angeles area’s first Super Bowl in 30 years with Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Lamar each taking the Super Bowl stage for the first time in their careers. Jay-Z’s Roc Nation will also serve as one of the producers of the show.

Super Bowl LVI will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show and do it in my own backyard will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dre said in a statement.

“I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

Roc Nation first began producing the halftime show in 2020 when Shakira and Jennifer Lopez co-headlined Super Bowl LIV in Miami.