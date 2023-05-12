French Open

How Much Do Winners Win Per Round at the 2023 French Open?

Curious to know the sum of the French Open prize money? Here's a look at how much the winners get overall and the amount broken down by round

By Julia Elbaba

Tennis action is returning to Paris for the 2023 French Open.

While players worldwide are getting ready to slide on the iconic red clay courts at the Stade Roland Garros, the tournament is adding an additional incentive: more prize money.

The second Grand Slam on the tennis calendar revealed that this year's total purse of the championships is up 12.3% from 2022 – for a grand total of $54.6 million.

The tournament directors even announced that first round losers in the men's and women's draws will be earning more money, along with the singles qualifying, wheelchair tennis and quad competitions.

Ahead of the competition set for May 28 - June 11, let's take a look at how much money players can earn in the tournament:

How much does the French Open singles winner get overall?

The singles champion, both men and women, will receive $2,495,638

How much do players earn per round in singles at the French Open?

How much do players earn per round in doubles at the French Open?

