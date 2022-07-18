Here were the longest homers in the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Some of Major League Baseball’s best sluggers put on a fireworks show at Dodger Stadium on Monday.

Ronald Acuna Jr., Pete Alonso, Albert Pujols, Jose Ramirez, Julio Rodriguez, Kyle Schwarber, Corey Seager and Juan Soto combined to hit 291 long balls in the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby.

The competition came down to Rodriguez and Soto in the final. Rodriguez ended up with the most total home runs of all eight participants with 81, but he couldn't outdo Soto head-to-head. The Seattle Mariners rookie sensation hit 18 homers in the final round before the Washington Nationals superstar responded with 19 to win it.

While Soto was crowned Home Run Derby king, who hit the longest dinger of the night?

What was the longest homer in the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby?

It was the Soto show in Hollywood. Not only did he win the contest, but he also recorded the longest home run.

After hitting a Statcast era-record 520-foot blast in last year’s derby, Soto sent a 482-foot bomb to the right-center field seats during the first round.

Alonso was the only other slugger to go at least 480 yards deep, hitting a homer that exact distance. The New York Mets first baseman also had the event's third-longest homer of 479 feet.

There were 11 home runs that traveled at least 459 feet, with Alonso and Soto accounting for nine of them. Schwarber (470 feet) and Rodriguez (463 feet) were the only other sluggers with a homer of at least 459 feet.

None of the home runs hit in the derby topped the longest dinger of the 2022 MLB season. Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez crushed a 494-foot homer at Coors Field back in May. Colorado Rockies All-Star C.J. Cron is the only other player with a 480-foot homer this season, hitting a 486-foot shot at Coors Field last month.

Here’s a look at the longest homers from the 2022 Home Run Derby:

1. 482 feet: Juan Soto

2. 480 feet: Pete Alonso

3. 479 feet: Pete Alonso

4. 471 feet: Juan Soto

T-5. 470 feet: Kyle Schwarber, Juan Soto

T-7. 463 feet: Pete Alonso, Julio Rodriguez

9. 461 feet: Pete Alonso

T-10. 459 feet: Juan Soto (2)

T-12. 458 feet: Kyle Schwarber, Juan Soto

T-14. 456 feet: Julio Rodriguez (3), Pete Alonso