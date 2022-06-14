Here are the 32 teams in the 2022 FIFA World Cup originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The four-year wait is almost over.

Following Costa Rica’s win over New Zealand in the last qualifying game on Tuesday, the 32-team field for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is officially set.

In just a few month’s time, these countries will go at it across eight groups for a chance at hoisting one of the most prestigious trophies in sports – but which nations will be involved?

Here’s every team that will be participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup starting in November:

How many teams are in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

As aforementioned, there are 32 nations slated to play in Qatar. Besides the host nation, which receives an automatic spot in the competition, the remaining 31 teams must earn qualification from their respective continental governing body: Africa (CAF), Asia (AFC), Europe (UEFA), North America/Central America/Caribbean (CONCACAF) and South America (CONMEBOL).

Those spots are divided by region: Africa (5), Asia (4, along with Qatar this year), Europe (13), North America/Central America/Caribbean (3) and South America (4).

Two spots were also determined via intercontinental playoff qualifiers. Australia (Asia) beat Peru (South America) for a spot while Costa Rica (Caribbean) earned the other.

How many groups are in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The 32 nations are then divided into eight groups for the group stage round. Those eight groups are lettered by the alphabet: Group A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H. The teams competing in each went live after the World Cup draw on April 1.

The two teams with the most points after three group-stage games then advance to the first knockout round. Play continues in a single-elimination format the rest of the way until a winner is crowned.

Who are the teams in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

These are the 32 nations playing in Qatar, sorted by group:

Group A: Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador

Group B: England, USA, Wales, Iran

Group C: Argentina, Poland, Mexico, Saudi Arabia

Group D: France, Denmark, Tunisia, Australia

Group E: Germany, Spain, Japan, Costa Rica

Group F: Belgium, Croatia, Canada, Morocco

Group G: Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana, Korea Republic