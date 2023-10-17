Going out on top. That's the goal for the San Diego Loyal in the USL playoffs.

The San Diego Loyal SC host Phoenix Rising FC Sunday night in the first round of the United Soccer League playoffs.

In August, the Loyal announced they'd be ceasing operations, so this is truly the teams last shot at a championship. It's an almost unheard of chance to literally go out on top.

If that's to be the case, then the Loyal will need to play nothing like they played in last seasons USL playoffs. in 2022, San Diego lost 3-0 to Oakland in the opening round of the post season and was one and done.

This year the Loyal believe it will be different. The team has 4 wins and 2 draws in their last 6 matches and are playing their best soccer of the season.

"We are a really dangerous, ball dominant, intense team and I love how we're playing right now," coach Nate Miller tells NBC 7.

Midfielder Alejandro Guido adds, "everyone has stepped up to the occasion, I love the intensity and everyone is locked in."

Unfortunately, underlying all this soccer playoff euphoria is the unsettling truth that this week could be it for the Loyal.

The teams last practice.

Their last game.

The end of the Loyal franchise on the field.

All of these are possible if the Loyal lose Sunday in the playoffs.

It's a lot, so how is the team handling it?

Miller says, "With a big sense of urgency, but also just enjoying every single moment of it and trying to gift our supporters and fans that have been here since day one with a trophy on the way out."

The loud and proud Loyal fans will pack Torero Stadium Sunday, where a sellout is expected.

"I know our supporters are going to bring not just noise, but intensity. They do such a good job of playing their role in the game, pushing our players when they need it and making it hard for our opponent," says Miller.

"I think a big thing is our fans really supporting us towards the end of the season," says Adams. "We want to do them proud and give them something to remember. So far we have done that, but we have more to give "

The franchise ceasing operations is life altering, life shattering stuff for these Loyal players, but in a weird way they say all this off the field drama and tragedy might actually help them on the field in the playoffs.

"The adversity that we've been through this year has made us come together as a team," says Adams. "We've already been through a ton of things, so i think that with all that adversity that we've gone through this season, to come out the other end, to still be strong, in a good rhythm, together as a team, that can only do is well in the playoffs."

The Loyal USL playoff match against Phoenix kicks off at 7pm Sunday at Torero Stadium.

