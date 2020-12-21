Game On! Former USD and Current 49er QB Josh Johnson Wants to Play Video Games With You

Former University of San Diego quarterback and current San Francisco 49ers backup Josh Johnson is in his 13th NFL season. When not on the field, Johnson, like many people, loves to play video games, so much so that he co-founded the Ultimate Gaming League (UGL).

Johnson has some pretty famous current and former NFL players joining him in the UGL, including former NFL All-Pro running back Marshawn Lynch, current Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Ravens defensive back Marcus Peters and more.

The premise of the UGL is these current and former players have formed gaming franchises, and anyone who games has the chance to join their franchise and play video games with and against the pros.

"It's kind of creating the same type of environment that we have as players in real life," said Johnson. "It's centered around gaming, so we have teams that play specific games and compete, it's for competition but it's more for fun, more for engagement and content."

Involvement is the key. The unique thing about the UGL is that it allows fans to interact with pro athletes and get close to them through video games. The UGL even has "Pros vs Joes" video game contests.

"You see our engaged side, we are not in gladiator mode like on the field where we are intensely focused, I mean it's intense don't get me wrong, but we can't go pick up fans to play on the 49ers, we can't do that, but if you come across fans that are really good at Call of Duty or Madden you might want to recruit him and get him on the stream and have him be a ringer for you."

Johnson’s first gaming set was an Atari. Since then he’s played just about every video game, but what’s his favorite?

"Madden. Madden, I can kind of work on my quarterback stuff," Johnson said with a big smile.

The Ultimate Gaming League has four gaming franchises, Da Fam Gaming, Ochocinco Gaming, 4 Brothers Gaming and Glitxh Gaming. The gaming teams and pro athletes behind them can invite their millions of fans to join the team, not just watch the team. Once fans are selected to join, they will have an opportunity to showcase their content on a bigger stage and earn exclusive rewards such as gaming time with their favorite athletes and celebrities.

Introducing Da Fam Gaming 🎮



Cousins Josh Johnson, Marshawn Lynch, Marcus Peters and pro Madden gamer Bam 'Schemin' welcome you to join their team of passionate gamers and creators.



Join #DaFam today!



📲 https://t.co/u6peDoQKFV#NFL #UnifyGaming #TearItOff pic.twitter.com/E9aAa37xIW — Da Fam Gaming (@DaFamGaming) December 8, 2020

Johnson's team is Da Fam Gaming. For more information on how you can get involved visit www.uglworld.com.