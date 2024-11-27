Former Padre Blake Snell headed to Dodgers

The absurdly rich get richer.

On the heels of a World Series the Dodgers are back to their spending ways, this time dishing out a reported $182 million dollars to land former Padres ace Blake Snell. According to numerous reports the agreement is for five years, and features deferred money, no opt outs, a limited no trade clause and a $52 million signing bonus.

The Padres weren't likely going to be in a position to spend north of $30 million a year on the lefty, but now have to deal with the sting of Snell joining their rivals' loaded roster.

Snell clearly did not want to repeat his last round of free agency. After winning the 2023 National League Cy Young in San Diego he waited until March to sign with the Giants. His late arrival led to a clunky start to 2024. In typical Snell fashion he had a tremendous finish. Over his last 14 starts he posted a 1.23 ERA, striking out 114 in 80.1 innings. Opponents hit just .123 off of him, posting a .382 OPS.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old did not face the Padres in his lone year in San Francisco, but that will change now that he is in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future.

Last November Snell claimed his second Cy Young. He led all Major League starters with a 2.25 ERA, striking out a career best 234 batters. Over his last 23 starts he gave up just 19 runs.

The bigger concern now is both rivals' pursuit of 23-year-old Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki. Both San Diego and Los Angeles are expected to be contenders to sign Sasaki once January 15 rolls around.