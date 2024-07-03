Former San Diego Wave FC employees make allegations of unhealthy work environment

Three former Wave FC employees have posted accusations on social media alleging poor treatment during their time with the franchise. Each said the experience was detrimental to their mental health, with one placing specific blame on club President Jill Ellis.

Wednesday morning, former Wave FC videographer Brittany Alvarado posted a lengthy message in which she said, "On behalf of myself and my former colleagues, the treatment we endured under club President Jill Ellis has been nothing short of life-altering and devastating to our mental health."

Alvarado added that "abusive behaviors among (Ellis') subordinates are allowed to flourish."

Her post also alleges that the organization "often perpetuated discrimination against women and demonstrated a complete disregard for their long-term mental health."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

An additional post included an email she says came from a senior leadership member, calling Alvarado "the most pathetic person I've ever met."

For those who have endured abuse.

For those who are afraid to speak up.

I see you and I will fight for you.



This is for you.



The time for accountability in the @nwsl is now. pic.twitter.com/ljdC1XUHCQ — Brittany Alvarado (@bavacado2) July 3, 2024

Alvarado called for the National Women's Soccer League to remove Ellis from the Wave and the league as a whole.

The Wave responded to the claims:

"San Diego Wave FC has been made aware of a recent social media post by a former employee that contains inaccurate and defamatory statements about the club. Not only does the post contain a fabricated email, but the claims made therein are categorically false, including the ones directed at our President Jill Ellis. San Diego Wave currently is reviewing this situation and it intends to pursue all legal avenues available to appropriately address this matter."

Two other former employees followed Alvarado's post with accounts of their own.

Jenny Chuang is a freelance photographer who said she was placed on suicide watch while working with the Wave in 2022. She said she begged for help, but was pressured to resign.

Bernadette O'Donnell, the club's former senior communications manager, shared her experience Wednesday evening.

"After opening up to my boss about my mental health as well as the unhealthy work environment, plus alerting her to an ongoing investigation at the time, I was put on forced leave the next day "to address my personal issues & work performance." I was terminated from my job three days later."

This is all I can say, but please know that NWSL employees deserve protection and safety, and we deserve to be believed.



- Former Senior Communications Manager of San Diego Wave FC (June 2022-Oct. 2023) pic.twitter.com/hPIsR1Oh43 — Bernadette O'Donnell (@odonnell_bern) July 4, 2024

Alex Morgan expressed her disappointment about the allegations.

"It’s important to me that we are creating that environment for both players AND staff throughout the entire organization. Equity in the workplace is something I have and will continue to advocate for. I want to be proud of what we are building at the Wave but it is clear that there is so much work to be done."

I am disappointed to hear about the allegations made by multiple former Wave FC employees today.



As players, we have worked hard to build a team that is surrounded by an inclusive, positive and safe environment.



But it’s important to me that we are creating that environment for… — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 4, 2024

Ellis coached Morgan with the United States Women's National Team. Together the two won back-to-back World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

Ellis was named the franchise's original president when the club was formed in 2021.