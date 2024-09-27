Dodgers dash Padres' division dreams, take series with 7-2 win

Time for the Padres to go lock up home field for the Wild Card round.

The Dodgers dashed San Diego's dreams of their first division title since 2006, taking Thursday's series finale 7-2.

Los Angeles batted around in the seventh inning, plating five runs along the way to erase a 2-0 deficit and take control.

Joe Musgrove was sharp through six innings. He walked Max Muncy to start the seventh and immediately paid for it. Will Smith belted a game-tying home run beyond Jackson Merrill in center field. Musgrove was pulled after a strikeout of Tommy Edman.

Tanner Scott came in bid could not provide any relief. Kike Hernandez singled and Andy Pages reached on catcher's interference. Shohei Ohtani singled in Hernandez to put the Dodgers ahead for good.

Mookie Betts added a two run single to cap their outburst. A Pages two-run blast off Bryan Hoeing in the eighth put the Dodgers well out of reach.

Musgrove went 6.1 innings, giving up two earned on five hits and one walk with six punchouts.

The Padres got on the board in the fifth, with a Luis Arraez groundout plating David Peralta. For a moment it appeared that Fernando Tatis Jr. had put two more on the board. A fly ball to right field sliced just outside of the foul pole. Tatis grounded out to end the frame.

One inning later Xander Bogaerts pushed Jurickson Profar across with a sacrifice fly.

San Diego will now try to cement homefield advantage for next week's Wild Card round. Their lead over the Mets and Diamondbacks is down to three games. They need one win in Arizona to finish ahead of the Diamondbacks. The Mets have five games to play, with three coming this weekend at first place Milwaukee. Two wins or two New York losses would secure a first round series at Petco Park, as would one win and one Brewers defeat of the Mets.