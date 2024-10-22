MLS

Details set for San Diego FC's Snapdragon debut

The first year MLS franchise will first open up their season up the road against a potential Southern California rival.

By Darnay Tripp

SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 31: Soccer balls with the MLS logo, used during warmups before a friendly match between Manchester United and Real Betis, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. (Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now the countdown can really begin.

On Monday San Diego FC announced details for its first ever home match, which will be the club's second appearance of the 2025 MLS season.

The expansion franchise will face the league's most recent addition - St. Louis City SC - March 1st with a 7:30 p.m. start at Snapdragon Stadium.

St. Louis City became MLS' 29th club in 2023, with SDFC making it an even 30 team league in 2025.

Mikey Varas' squad will open its inaugural campaign on the road. They will head to Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson to face LA Galaxy. That match will take place either Saturday February 22nd or Sunday the 23rd.

Starting year one on the road is not unusual for new teams - St. Louis City did so in 2023. It gives clubs a chance to have two "firsts": their first ever match, and their first home match.

San Diego FC will round out its roster in December with the MLS expansion draft and SuperDraft (or college draft). They will come together for training camp in the first half of January.

