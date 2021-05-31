Cubs Tee Off on Paddack, Padres Fall 7-2

Chris Paddack allowed three homers, and the Cubs finished with five in a 7-2 win over the Padres on Memorial Day.

Coming off back-to-back starts where he allowed just one run over six innings, Paddack stumbled against a Chicago squad that has won 12 of its last 15 games. Javier Baez started a two-homer day by jumping on a changeup in the third inning, sending it 455 feet to give the home team a 2-1 cushion.

One inning later Paddack threw a first pitch fastball that leaked over the plate. Patrick Wisdom connected to make it a 3-1 game. In the fifth inning the third-year starter gave up a leadoff double, then two batters later University of San Diego product Kris Bryant sent a two-run shot over the right field fence.

Paddack's day ended after Bryant's bomb. The righty went 4.1 innings, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

Fernando Tatis Jr. gave the Padres a brief jolt in an otherwise sleepy performance at the plate. The star shortstop hammered a solo homer in the fifth inning 423 feet to the stands in right center field. The blast was his 16th of the season, putting him in a tie for the Major League lead.

Wisdom homered for a second time off of Tim Hill. Baez's second long ball of the day came off of Nabil Crismatt in the seventh inning.

