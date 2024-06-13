Chucky Mania has arrived: San Diego FC introduces Mexican star Lozano

Cheers for Chucky Lozano, which should echo in Mission Valley for the next four years, started for the Mexican soccer star Thursday morning at Snapdragon Stadium.

San Diego FC introduced their first Designated Player with a news conference at the future home of the newest Major League Soccer franchise.

"It's an honor to join San Diego FC," Lozano said, making his opening statement in English. "I want to win championships [in] San Diego and make my mark to this league."

Lozano was visibly emotional at points during the ceremony, beginning when a message from team owner Mohamed Mansour was played for the crowd, and then again when talking about his first coach.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Chucky Lozano gives his opening remarks in English.



Says he’s honored to join San Diego FC and plans to bring championships and leave his mark here in MLS. pic.twitter.com/Ae7FaJRvYD — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) June 13, 2024

The team will continue the celebration of his arrival Thursday night with an event for fans. "Chucky Mania" will take place at the Rady Shell starting at 7:30 p.m., with gates opening at 6:00 p.m.

The 28-year-old signed a four-year contract that should keep him in town through the 2028 season. He will finish out 2024 with his current club PSV, then arrive in San Diego in early 2025 ahead of the club's inaugural campaign.

Lozano, who has had an accomplished career, debuted for Mexico's national team as a teenager in 2016. Two years later he had his signature moment — a goal against defending World Cup Champion Germany at the 2018 World Cup. He has tallied 18 goals in more than 70 appearances.

The skilled winger has won championships at every stop of his club career, first in Liga MX with Pachuca, then continuing with two for PSV in the Dutch league and the Serie A title in 2023 for Napoli.

Lozano, who totaled 119 goals and 74 assists for his three clubs, is the fourth player San Diego FC has signed. The first was San Diego native Duran Ferree, who played for the Loyal and is now in goal for Orange County SC of the USL. SDFC also added forward Marcus Ingvartsen and midfielder Jeppe Tverskov from FC Nordsjælland, a Danish club within the Right to Dream network that San Diego FC is now joining.