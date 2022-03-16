Catch The Wave! San Diego Wave FC Announces 2022 NWSL Schedule

If you want to see Team U.S.A. Olympians Alex Morgan and Abby Dahlkemper, and the rest of star-studded San Diego Wave FC roster play games, then you now have your dates and times.

The San Diego Wave FC, the 12th and newest member of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), will kick off its regular season Sunday, March 1st at the Houston Dash.

Here it is all laid out and pretty: pic.twitter.com/ilWcRxbIRP — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) March 16, 2022

That will be the first NWSL game for the first year franchise in San Diego.

The Wave FC's first home game is Saturday, May 7th against New York/New Jersey Gotham. Kickoff is set for 7pm at Torero Stadium. The following Sunday, May 15th is another home game for the Wave as they host Chicago Red Stars.

The Wave FC will move their home matches from the University of San Diego campus to Snapdragon Stadium later in the season, when the new stadium is completed. The first scheduled home match at Snapdragon Stadium for the Wave is September 17th.

The Wave will play games in The Challenge Cup before the NWSL regular season begins, so local soccer fans don't have to wait until May to see San Diego's newest team in town on the field.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

On Saturday, March 26th Portland visits San Diego in a Challenge Cup match.

The 2022 NWSL campaign will see six teams qualify for the playoffs set to begin in October 2022, with the top two seeds receiving a first-round bye. The 2022 season will end with the NWSL Championship the weekend of October 28-30.

2022 WAVE FC REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE