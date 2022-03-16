Catch The Wave! San Diego Wave FC Announces 2022 NWSL Schedule

If you want to see Team U.S.A. Olympians Alex Morgan and Abby Dahlkemper, and the rest of star-studded San Diego Wave FC roster play games, then you now have your dates and times.
The San Diego Wave FC, the 12th and newest member of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), will kick off its regular season Sunday, March 1st at the Houston Dash.
That will be the first NWSL game for the first year franchise in San Diego.
The Wave FC's first home game is Saturday, May 7th against New York/New Jersey Gotham. Kickoff is set for 7pm at Torero Stadium. The following Sunday, May 15th is another home game for the Wave as they host Chicago Red Stars.
The Wave FC will move their home matches from the University of San Diego campus to Snapdragon Stadium later in the season, when the new stadium is completed. The first scheduled home match at Snapdragon Stadium for the Wave is September 17th.
The Wave will play games in The Challenge Cup before the NWSL regular season begins, so local soccer fans don't have to wait until May to see San Diego's newest team in town on the field.
On Saturday, March 26th Portland visits San Diego in a Challenge Cup match.
The 2022 NWSL campaign will see six teams qualify for the playoffs set to begin in October 2022, with the top two seeds receiving a first-round bye. The 2022 season will end with the NWSL Championship the weekend of October 28-30.
2022 WAVE FC REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
|DATE
|Home
|Away
|STADIUM
|Kick (PT)
|Sunday, May 1
|Houston Dash
|San Diego Wave
|PNC Stadium
|4:00pm PT
|Saturday, May 7
|San Diego Wave
|NY/NJ Gotham
|Torero Stadium
|7:00pm PT
|Sunday, May 15
|San Diego Wave
|Chicago Red Stars
|Torero Stadium
|2:00pm PT
|Wednesday, May 18
|Louisville
|San Diego Wave
|Lynn Family Stadium
|4:30pm PT
|Sunday, May 22
|NC Courage
|San Diego Wave
|Wakemed Soccer Park
|11:00am PT
|Sunday, May 29
|OL Reign
|San Diego Wave
|Lumen Field
|12:00pm PT
|Saturday, June 4
|Kansas City
|San Diego Wave
|Children's Mercy Park
|5:30pm PT
|Wednesday, June 8
|San Diego Wave
|Portland Thorns
|Torero Stadium
|7:00pm PT
|Sunday, June 12
|San Diego Wave
|OL Reign
|Torero Stadium
|2:00pm PT
|Sunday, June 19
|NY/NJ Gotham
|San Diego Wave
|Red Bull Arena
|1:00pm PT
|Sunday, July 3
|San Diego Wave
|Washington Spirit
|Torero Stadium
|2:00pm PT
|Saturday, July 9
|Angel City
|San Diego Wave
|Banc of California
|7:30pm PT
|Friday, July 15
|San Diego Wave
|Louisville
|Torero Stadium
|7:00pm PT
|Saturday, July 30
|Chicago Red Stars
|San Diego Wave
|Soldier Field
|5:00pm PT
|Sunday, August 7
|San Diego Wave
|Kansas City
|Torero Stadium
|2:00pm PT
|Saturday, August 13
|San Diego Wave
|Orlando Pride
|Torero Stadium
|7:30pm PT
|Saturday, August 20
|San Diego Wave
|Houston Dash
|Torero Stadium
|7:00pm PT
|Saturday, August 27
|Portland Thorns
|San Diego Wave
|Providence Park
|7:30pm PT
|Saturday, September 10
|Washington Spirit
|San Diego Wave
|Audi Field
|2:00pm PT
|Saturday, September 17
|San Diego Wave
|Angel City
|Snapdragon Stadium
|6:30pm PT
|Sunday, September 25
|Orlando Pride
|San Diego Wave
|Exploria Stadium
|4:00pm PT
|Friday, September 30
|San Diego Wave
|NC Courage
|Snapdragon Stadium
|6:30pm PT