Alex Morgan

Catch The Wave! San Diego Wave FC Announces 2022 NWSL Schedule

San Diego Wave Futbol Club will kick off its regular season on Sunday, March 1st with a road match against the Houston Dash.

By Todd Strain

If you want to see Team U.S.A. Olympians Alex Morgan and Abby Dahlkemper, and the rest of star-studded San Diego Wave FC roster play games, then you now have your dates and times.

The San Diego Wave FC, the 12th and newest member of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), will kick off its regular season Sunday, March 1st at the Houston Dash.

That will be the first NWSL game for the first year franchise in San Diego.

The Wave FC's first home game is Saturday, May 7th against New York/New Jersey Gotham. Kickoff is set for 7pm at Torero Stadium. The following Sunday, May 15th is another home game for the Wave as they host Chicago Red Stars.

The Wave FC will move their home matches from the University of San Diego campus to Snapdragon Stadium later in the season, when the new stadium is completed. The first scheduled home match at Snapdragon Stadium for the Wave is September 17th.

The Wave will play games in The Challenge Cup before the NWSL regular season begins, so local soccer fans don't have to wait until May to see San Diego's newest team in town on the field.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

Padres Mar 15

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Tatis' Injury Plus Other Storylines and Observations From Peoria

San Diego Padres Mar 14

Tatís Jr. Likely out for Start of Padres Season With Fractured Wrist

On Saturday, March 26th Portland visits San Diego in a Challenge Cup match.

The 2022 NWSL campaign will see six teams qualify for the playoffs set to begin in October 2022, with the top two seeds receiving a first-round bye. The 2022 season will end with the NWSL Championship the weekend of October 28-30.

2022 WAVE FC REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

DATEHomeAwaySTADIUMKick (PT)
Sunday, May 1Houston DashSan Diego WavePNC Stadium4:00pm PT
Saturday, May 7San Diego WaveNY/NJ GothamTorero Stadium7:00pm PT
Sunday, May 15San Diego WaveChicago Red StarsTorero Stadium2:00pm PT
Wednesday, May 18LouisvilleSan Diego WaveLynn Family Stadium4:30pm PT
Sunday, May 22NC CourageSan Diego WaveWakemed Soccer Park11:00am PT
Sunday, May 29OL ReignSan Diego WaveLumen Field12:00pm PT
Saturday, June 4Kansas CitySan Diego WaveChildren's Mercy Park5:30pm PT
Wednesday, June 8San Diego WavePortland ThornsTorero Stadium7:00pm PT
Sunday, June 12San Diego WaveOL ReignTorero Stadium2:00pm PT
Sunday, June 19NY/NJ GothamSan Diego WaveRed Bull Arena1:00pm PT
Sunday, July 3San Diego WaveWashington SpiritTorero Stadium2:00pm PT
Saturday, July 9Angel CitySan Diego WaveBanc of California7:30pm PT
Friday, July 15San Diego WaveLouisvilleTorero Stadium7:00pm PT
Saturday, July 30Chicago Red StarsSan Diego WaveSoldier Field5:00pm PT
Sunday, August 7San Diego WaveKansas CityTorero Stadium2:00pm PT
Saturday, August 13San Diego Wave Orlando PrideTorero Stadium7:30pm PT
Saturday, August 20San Diego WaveHouston DashTorero Stadium7:00pm PT
Saturday, August 27Portland ThornsSan Diego WaveProvidence Park7:30pm PT
Saturday, September 10Washington SpiritSan Diego WaveAudi Field2:00pm PT
Saturday, September 17San Diego Wave Angel CitySnapdragon Stadium6:30pm PT
Sunday, September 25Orlando PrideSan Diego WaveExploria Stadium4:00pm PT
Friday, September 30San Diego WaveNC CourageSnapdragon Stadium6:30pm PT

This article tagged under:

Alex MorganNWSLAbby DahlkemperSan Diego Wave FCThe Challenge Cup
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us