USA Up 2-0 on Finland in Women's Ice Hockey Semifinal

Team USA is 20 minutes away from a trip back to the gold medal game.

The United States women's ice hockey team leads 2-0 over Finland in their semifinal matchup. The Americans have dominated play through the first 40 minutes, but Finland goaltender Anni Keisala has kept the Finns' hope of a gold alive.

Finland nearly struck in the final minute of the first period, but U.S. goaltender Alex Cavallini made a huge glove stop on Michelle Karvinen.

After a scoreless first period, Cayla Barnes found the back of the net first for the Americans with a goal on the power play early in the middle frame.

Hannah Brandt had the puck along the goal line and found a wide open Barnes cutting in on the back side for the goal.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Less than two minutes left in the second period, Hilary Knight found a loose puck in front of the net and beat Keisala blocker-side to double the U.S.' lead.

Keisala has made 31 saves through the first two periods. Cavallini has stopped all 12 shots she has faced.

The winner of the game takes on Canada in the gold medal game. Canada defeated Switzerland 10-3 in the first semifinal game.