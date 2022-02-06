Women's Moguls Finals: Jaelin Kauf Takes Silver, Olivia Giaccio 6th

Jaelin Kauf won the second American medal at the Beijing Olympics by finishing second in women's moguls.

This is the first time an American woman has made the Olympic podium in moguls since 2014.

Kauf had the lead in the super medal round up until Australia's Jakara Anthony took her run, which resulted in the highest score 81.29. Anthony secured the gold, Kauf the silver 80.12, and ROC's Anastasiia Smirnova the bronze. Another American, Olivia Giaccio, finished sixth.

Kauf was one of four Americans to qualify for the moguls finals after placing third on Thursday. Two Connecticut natives, Giaccio and Hannah Soar, came in fourth and seventh place, respectively, in the qualifying round. Kai Owens, who is recovering from an injury to her left eye only five days ago, joined the three U.S. athletes in the finals, as well.

Kauf came in first of six athletes in the final of the women’s moguls at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday morning.

After the first round of the finals, all four American athletes were in the top 12 and advanced to the second finals. Kauf secured fourth place, Giaccio fifth, Owens sixth and Soar 11th. They had the opportunity to compete for the final six spots, but only Giaccio and Kauf qualified for the final medal round. Owens and Soar were bumped out.

Giaccio lost her opportunity for a medal with a score of 77.57 in the final round, but Kauf remained steady. Her silver is Team USA's second of these Games following Julia Marino's second-place finish in the women's slopestyle.