Aztecs shake off sluggish start, fly past Air Force

Four days after recovering from a sluggish start in time to beat Boise State, the Aztecs faltered out of the gates before cruising to a convincing 67-38 win over Air Force

The three-win Falcons led 20-8 nine minutes into their visit to Viejas Arena on Wednesday. Brian Dutcher's team responded with 12 straight points to tie the game. Senior point guard Nick Boyd had nine points in the final 7:32 of the half.

They closed the half on a 25-4 run, a dominant stretch that inflated to 40-4 after intermission.

Sophomore guard BJ Davis scored 11 unanswered in less than two minutes to distance the Aztecs from Air Force. The Falcons managed just two made field goals and 14 points in the second half.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Davis finished with 15 points. Boyd led all scorers with 16. Jared Coleman-Jones registered a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

San Diego State is 3-1 in the Mountain West and heads to New Mexico Saturday morning.