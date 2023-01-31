Aztecs Fall On The Road At Nevada

San Diego State was in position late to earn a key road win in the Mountain West Conference, but Nevada closed the game on an 18-9 run, pulling away for a 75-66 victory.

After beating the 22nd ranked Aztecs, Nevada students stormed the court at the Lawlor Events Center.

The Wolf Pack (17-6, 7-3 Mountain West Conference), who won their second consecutive home game against a ranked opponent for the first time in program history. Nevada defeated then-No. 25 New Mexico 97-94 in double overtime last week.

The loss dropped SDSU into a first place tie atop the conference with Boise State, both teams are 8-2 in the Mountain West.

Jarod Lucas lead Nevada in scoring with 26 points, while the Matt Bradly lead SDSU with 16 points.

Things between the teams were testy early, as Aztec guard Darrion Trammel received a technical foul for shoving Nevada guard Jerry Lucas to the ground early in the first half.

The Aztecs carried a 2 point lead into half thanks in large part to Matt Bradley 11 first half points, he was the only SDSU player in double figures at half.

Nevada came out of halftime and hit SDSU with a 12-3 run to grab a 40-33 lead. As with most leads in this game, it did not last, the Aztecs rallied right back to tie the game at 42. The two teams flip flopped the lead many times in the second half, until Nevada closed strong.

San Diego State returns home Friday night when they host Boise State at Viejas Arena.