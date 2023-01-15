Alabama Basketball Player Darius Miles Charged With Capital Murder After Shooting

University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was one of two men arrested following a shooting that left one woman dead in Tuscaloosa early Sunday morning.

Miles, 21, and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, were charged with capital murder in the killing of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. No bond was set for Miles or Davis, according to The Tuscaloosa News.

The university announced that Miles is no longer a member of the Crimson Tide basketball program. His profile on the team's website has been removed.

“The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community," the university said in a statement. "We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends. We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency response teams, and we will continue to fully support the ongoing investigation. We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles; he has been removed from campus and is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team.”

Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy told reporters that the shooting occurred at around 1:45 a.m. local time in an off-campus area known as "The Strip."

Kennedy said officers responding to a reported shooting were approached by the driver of a vehicle near Bryant-Denny Stadium. The driver told police that someone had fired shots into the vehicle, in which Harris was a passenger, and that he returned fire, according to Kennedy.

“At this time, it appears that the only motive was a minor altercation that these individuals had with the victim as they were out on The Strip,” Kennedy said. "They didn't have a previous relationship."

Kennedy said one of the suspects was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, but did not say which one. He also didn't disclose which suspect fired the gun.

Kennedy said the capital murder charge arose because the death involved shots fired into a vehicle.

The driver, Harris and Davis didn't appear to be affiliated with the university, according to Kennedy.

Miles, a junior, had played in six games with the Crimson Tide this season. He was ruled out for the season with an ankle injury on Saturday.