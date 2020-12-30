AHL Sets Target Date for Start of New Season

The wait is almost over.

On Wednesday the AHL announced that they have approved the framework for a February 5 start to the season. The expected return is nearly 11 full months removed from the early ending to the 2019-2020 campaign, which came on March 12. They officially canceled the remainder of their games on May 11.

Earlier this month the NHL decided on a January 13 start to its season. The American Hockey League said in a statement today that the February 5 start date allows both leagues to iron out plans for their return to play.

The Gulls are holding out hope to welcome fans back to Pechanga Arena during the upcoming season.

“Our number one priority is to provide a safe and healthy environment for our players, staff and working personnel throughout the upcoming season," the Gulls said in a team statement. "We will continue to do our part to ensure the health and safety of our community while setting an example to help slow the spread of COVID-19. As the backbone of the Gulls organization, fans attending games at Pechanga Arena San Diego is our ultimate goal and we look forward to welcoming fans back to games when it is deemed safe to do so by local and state health authorities.”