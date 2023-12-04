After parting ways, Aztecs to pay Brady Hoke $3.5 million

Brady Hoke is no longer San Diego State's head football coach, but he will remain on the university's payroll for the next few years.

According to a document provided by SDSU, Hoke is in line to make $3.5 million by June 30, 2027.

Hoke announced his retirement on November 13th, and coached his final game for the Aztecs 12 days later against Fresno State. The decision allowed Hoke to avoid being fired. After winning a program record 12 games in 2021 the Aztecs went 7-6 a year later and 4-8 in 2023. San Diego State saw a 12-year bowl game streak end, as fan interest in the program waned.

Hoke's retirement allowed SDSU to avoid paying a buyout of nearly five million dollars. According to USA Today Hoke was due $4,861,942.

The Aztecs are still on the hook for a majority of that cost.

According to the document Hoke was officially relieved of his duties on December 1, but "shall remain available to consult as requested by the University" and "shall not be required to perform, and shall not perform, any other job duties".

The 65-year-old led the Aztecs for six seasons and is able to pursue alternative employment. If Hoke does land a job elsewhere his employment at San Diego State will be terminated. Any money he earns will be deducted from San Diego State's $3.5 million payout.

The Aztecs hired Hoke's replacement last week, introducing former Kent State head coach and Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis Wednesday. Lewis inked a five-year deal that will pay him $1,753,100 in his first year.