Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is coming up in San Diego sports this week. (Published Friday, April 19, 2019)

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of April 22nd-28th.

PADRES: After an off day Monday, the Friars open Vedder Cup play Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners. The game starts at 7:10 p.m. and it’s Taco Tuesday. The quick two-game series wraps up Wednesday at 12:40 p.m. and it’s a Friar Family Day. Thursday is a travel day as the Padres head to Washington D.C. to face the Nationals Friday-Sunday.

GULLS: The Gulls wrap up the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs this week. Monday, Wednesday (if necessary) and Thursday (if Necessary) they’re in San Jose.

SEALS: The Seals wrap up regular season play Saturday when they host the Buffalo Bandits 7 p.m. at Pechanga Arena.

STRIKE FORCE: The Strike Force is in Arizona Monday to face the Rattlers.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-BASEBALL: Tuesday and Wednesday vs. Hawaii 6 p.m. at Fowler Park. Friday-Sunday they’re at Saint Mary’s.

-MEN’S GOLF: Thursday-Saturday at the WCC Championship in Stockton.

-SOFTBALL: Friday and Saturday at BYU.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday at the WIRA Championships in Lake Natoma, California.

-MEN’S ROWING: Saturday at the WIRA Championships in Lake Natoma, California.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-SOFTBALL: Tuesday vs. California Baptist 6 p.m. at SDSU Softball Stadium and Friday-Sunday at Colorado State.

-BASEBALL: Tuesday at San Diego 6 p.m. and Friday-Sunday at UNLV.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday-Saturday Mountain West Championships at the Aztec Tennis Center.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Thursday-Saturday at the Mountain West Championships in Fresno.

-WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Friday and Sunday at the MPSF Championships in Davis.

-WOMEN’S TRACK: Friday and Saturday at the Adidas Steve Scott Invitational in Irvine and Saturday at the Robison Invitation in Provo, Utah.

-MEN’S GOLF: Friday-Sunday at the Mountain West Championship in Tucson.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday-Sunday at the Golden Coast Championship in Fresno.

-ROWING: Saturday and Sunday at the WIRA Championships in Natoma, California.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Tuesday and Wednesday at the CCAA Championship in Seaside.

-SOFTBALL: Thursday vs. Cal State San Bernardino 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Friday vs. San Bernardino 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday-Sunday at the WWPA Championships in Geneva, Ohio.

-BASEBALL: Friday –Sunday at Cal State Dominguez Hills.

-MEN’S ROWING: Saturday and Sunday at the WIRA Championships.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday and Sunday at the WIRA Championships.

CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Tuesday and Wednesday at the CCAA Championship in Seaside.

-MEN’S TRACK: Friday and Saturday at the Steve Scott Invitational.

-WOMEN’S TRACK: Friday and Saturday at the Steve Scott Invitational.

-SOFTBALL: Friday and Saturday at Cal State Dominguez Hills.

-BASEBALL: Friday and Saturday vs. Cal Poly Pomona 3 p.m. and Sunday vs. Cal Poly Pomona 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.