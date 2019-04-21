Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of April 22nd-28th.
PADRES: After an off day Monday, the Friars open Vedder Cup play Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners. The game starts at 7:10 p.m. and it’s Taco Tuesday. The quick two-game series wraps up Wednesday at 12:40 p.m. and it’s a Friar Family Day. Thursday is a travel day as the Padres head to Washington D.C. to face the Nationals Friday-Sunday.
GULLS: The Gulls wrap up the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs this week. Monday, Wednesday (if necessary) and Thursday (if Necessary) they’re in San Jose.
SEALS: The Seals wrap up regular season play Saturday when they host the Buffalo Bandits 7 p.m. at Pechanga Arena.
STRIKE FORCE: The Strike Force is in Arizona Monday to face the Rattlers.
UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:
-BASEBALL: Tuesday and Wednesday vs. Hawaii 6 p.m. at Fowler Park. Friday-Sunday they’re at Saint Mary’s.
-MEN’S GOLF: Thursday-Saturday at the WCC Championship in Stockton.
-SOFTBALL: Friday and Saturday at BYU.
-WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday at the WIRA Championships in Lake Natoma, California.
-MEN’S ROWING: Saturday at the WIRA Championships in Lake Natoma, California.
SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:
-SOFTBALL: Tuesday vs. California Baptist 6 p.m. at SDSU Softball Stadium and Friday-Sunday at Colorado State.
-BASEBALL: Tuesday at San Diego 6 p.m. and Friday-Sunday at UNLV.
-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday-Saturday Mountain West Championships at the Aztec Tennis Center.
-MEN’S TENNIS: Thursday-Saturday at the Mountain West Championships in Fresno.
-WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Friday and Sunday at the MPSF Championships in Davis.
-WOMEN’S TRACK: Friday and Saturday at the Adidas Steve Scott Invitational in Irvine and Saturday at the Robison Invitation in Provo, Utah.
-MEN’S GOLF: Friday-Sunday at the Mountain West Championship in Tucson.
-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday-Sunday at the Golden Coast Championship in Fresno.
-ROWING: Saturday and Sunday at the WIRA Championships in Natoma, California.
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:
-MEN’S GOLF: Tuesday and Wednesday at the CCAA Championship in Seaside.
-SOFTBALL: Thursday vs. Cal State San Bernardino 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Friday vs. San Bernardino 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday-Sunday at the WWPA Championships in Geneva, Ohio.
-BASEBALL: Friday –Sunday at Cal State Dominguez Hills.
-MEN’S ROWING: Saturday and Sunday at the WIRA Championships.
-WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday and Sunday at the WIRA Championships.
CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:
-MEN’S GOLF: Tuesday and Wednesday at the CCAA Championship in Seaside.
-MEN’S TRACK: Friday and Saturday at the Steve Scott Invitational.
-WOMEN’S TRACK: Friday and Saturday at the Steve Scott Invitational.
-SOFTBALL: Friday and Saturday at Cal State Dominguez Hills.
-BASEBALL: Friday and Saturday vs. Cal Poly Pomona 3 p.m. and Sunday vs. Cal Poly Pomona 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.