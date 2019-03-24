Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Thursday, March 21, 2019)

Here’s a look at what’s going on in San Diego sports for the week of March 25th-31st.

PADRES: The Friars have two exhibition games in Seattle Monday and Tuesday. They’re off Wednesday before opening the season at home against the San Francisco Giants. Thursday is Opening Day with a 1:10 p.m. start time and all fans get an Opening Day Hat. Friday is BeerFest with a 7:10 p.m. start, Saturday (5:40 p.m.) all fans get a 50th Anniversary Swingin’ Friar Bobblehead and Sunday (1:10 p.m.) is Military Opening Day.

GULLS: The Gulls end the month at home with a trio of games against division rivals. Wednesday they host the San Jose Barracuda, Friday the Bakersfield Condors come to Pechanga Arena and Saturday the Stockton Heat are at The Nest. Puck drops at 7 p.m. all three nights.

FLEET: The San Diego Fleet are at the Salt Lake Stallions Saturday at 5 p.m.

SEALS: The Seals are at the Calgary Roughnecks Saturday.

SOCKERS: The Sockers are also on the road. Sunday they’re at the Tacoma Stars.

STRIKE FORCE: The Strike Force are at the Tucson Sugar Skulls Sunday.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-BASEBALL: Tuesday at UC Irvine and Friday-Sunday at Gonzaga.

-MEN’S GOLF: Thursday-Saturday at The Goodwin in Stanford.

-SOFTBALL: Thursday and Friday at the Fresno State Tournament.

-WOMEN’S TRACK: Saturday at the UCSD Invite.

-MEN’S ROWING: Saturday and Sunday at the UCSD Invitational.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Saturday at BYU.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Saturday vs. BYU 12 p.m. at USD.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday-Wednesday at the Lamkin Invitational at The Farms Golf Course in Rancho Santa Fe.

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Duck Invitational in Creswell, Oregon.

-BASEBALL: Monday vs. Arizona and Tuesday vs. Cal Baptist both 6 p.m. at Tony Gwynn Stadium and Friday and Saturday vs. Fresno State 6 p.m. and Sunday vs. Fresno State 1 p.m. all at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Tuesday vs. Eastern Washington 2 p.m. at the Aztec Tennis Center, Friday at Utah State and Sunday vs. Boise State 12 p.m. at the Aztec Tennis Center.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Thursday vs. Santa Clara 4 p.m. at the Aztec Aquaplex and Saturday and Sunday at the ASU Invitational in Tempe, Arizona.

-WOMEN’S TRACK: Thrusday-Saturday at the UCLA Legends Invitational.

-SOFTBALL: Friday and Saturday vs. UNLV 6 p.m. and Sunday vs. UNLV 12 p.m. all at the SDSU Softball Stadium.

-WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Saturday at James Madison.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-SOFTBALL: Monday at Chico State and Friday-Sunday at the Tournament of Champions in Turlock.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Monday vs. Williams 12 p.m. at the UCSD Northview Tennis Courts, Wednesday at Holy Names University, Thursday at Dominican and Friday at UC Davis.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Friday and Saturday at Central Sprints in Oklahoma City.

-BASEBALL: Friday vs. Chico State 6 p.m., Saturday vs. Chico State 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Sunday vs. Chico State 12 p.m. at UCSD Triton Ballpark.

-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday and Saturday vs. Hawai’i 7 p.m. at RIMAC Arena.

-TRACK & FIELD: Saturday at the California Collegiate Open at UCSD.

-MEN’S ROWING: Saturday and Sunday at the UCSD Invitational.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Saturday vs. Hawaii-Hilo 12 p.m. and Sunday vs. Eastern Washington 10 a.m. both at the UCSD Northview Tennis Courts.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Saturday vs. Brown and California Baptist in Riverside.

CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

-MEN’S TRACK: Thursday-Saturday at The Mike Fanelli Track Classic and Friday and Saturday at the Stanford Invitational and Saturday at the UCSD Invitational.

-WOMEN’S TRACK: Thursday-Saturday at The Mike Fanelli Track Classic and Friday and Saturday at the Stanford Invitational and Saturday the UCSD Invitational.

-SOFTBALL: Friday-Sunday in Turlock.

-BASEBALL: Friday vs. Stanislaus State 3 p.m., Saturday vs. Stanislaus State 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. and Sunday vs. Stanislaus State 11 a.m.