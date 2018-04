Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published 2 hours ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of April 23rd-29th.

PADRES: The Padres start the week on the road with a three-game series in Colorado against the Rockies. After a day off Thursday, they’re home to host the New York Mets Friday-Sunday. Friday is Party in the Park: CocktailFest, Saturday is a Theme Game: Faith and Family Night and Sunday is Military Salute: Welcome Home USS San Diego.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-BASEBALL: Tuesday at UC Irvine. Thursday-Saturday at BYU.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Thursday-Sunday TBA at the Biszantz Family Tennis Center in Claremonte.

-WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Saturday at the Adidas/Steve Scott Invitational in Irvine.

-MEN’S CREW: Saturday and Sunday at the WIRA Championships in Rancho Cordova.

-SOFTBALL: Saturday vs. Loyola Marymount 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. and Sunday at 12 p.m. all at the USD Softball Complex.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday-Wednesday at the CCAA Championships in Chico.

-BASEBALL: Thursday and Friday vs. Cal State L.A. 6 p.m. at UCSD. And Saturday at Cal State L.A. 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

-TRACK & FIELD: Friday and Saturday at the Steve Scott Invitational in Irvine.

-SOFTBALL: Friday at Cal State Dominguez Hills 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and Saturday 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

-MEN’S ROWING: Saturday and Sunday at the WIRA Championships in Rancho Cordova.

-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Saturday NCAA Championship Play-In TBD.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-BASEBALL: Tuesday at UC Riverside 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday vs. UNLV 6 p.m. and Sunday vs. UNLV 1 p.m. at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Thursday-Saturday at the Mountain West Championships at the Aztec Tennis Center.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Thursday-Sunday at the Mountain West Championships in Boise.

-SOFTBALL: Friday and Saturday vs. Colorado State 6 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. all at the SDSU Softball Stadium.

-WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Friday and Sunday TBD at the Aztec Lacrosse Field.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday-Sunday TBD in Los Angeles.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday and Sunday vs. Western Intercollegiate Rowing Association Championships in Gold River.

-WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Saturday and the Steve Scott Invitational in Irvine and the Desert Heat Classic in Tucson.