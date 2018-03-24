Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, March 24, 2018)

Here’s a preview of what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of March 25th-April 1st.

PADRES: The Padres season starts this week but you’ll have to wait a few days first. Monday they’re in El Paso for an exhibition game against their Triple-A affiliate the Chihuahuas. Thursday is Opening Day at Petco Park and the Milwaukee Brewers are here for a three game set Thursday-Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Thursday so get there early. Friday is WineFest and Saturday is a Fleece Blanket giveaway.

GULLS: There is also action at the Nest. Wednesday the Gulls host the Bakersfield Condors and Friday the Cleveland Monster head to the Valley View Casino Center. Puck drops 7 p.m. both nights. Saturday they wrap up the week in Bakersfield.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Annual SoCal Intercollegiate in Santee 8 a.m.

-BASEBALL: Monday at Cal State Monterey Bay 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Thursday vs. Cal State East Bay 6 p.m., Friday vs. Cal State East Bay 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. Cal State East Bay 12 p.m.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Tuesday vs. San Jose State 11 a.m. at UCSD, Thursday at Stanislaus State 2 p.m. and Friday at Sonoma State 12 p.m.

-SOFTBALL: Tuesday vs. Concordia Irvine 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at UCSD, Friday at San Francisco State 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and Saturday at San Francisco State 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday vs. Hawaii-Hilo 11 a.m. and Thursday vs. Middlebury 11:30 a.m. both at UCSD.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday at Fresno Pacific and Saturday at Fresno State 12 p.m.

-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday and Saturday at Hawaii.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday-Wednesday at the SDSU March Mayhem at The Farms Golf Course in Rancho Santa Fe.

-BASEBALL: Tuesday at Long Beach State 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday vs. New Mexico 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. New Mexico 1 p.m.

-SOFTBALL: Tuesday vs. San Diego 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday vs. Boise State 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Boise State 12 p.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Tuesday vs. Eastern Washington 2 p.m., Thursday at Boise State and Sunday vs. Utah State.

-WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Tuesday at Delaware and Friday at Mount St. Marys.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Wednesday vs. California 6 p.m.

-WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Saturday at the Jim Bush Legends Invitational in Los Angeles.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-SOFTBALL: Tuesday vs. San Diego State 6 p.m. and Wednesday vs. UC Santa Barbara 12 p.m. both at USD.

-BASEBALL: Tuesday at Stanford, Thursday-Saturday at San Francisco.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday vs. San Jose State 11 a.m. at USD and Saturday at BYU.

-WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Saturday at the California Collegiate Invitational at UCSD all day.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Saturday vs. BYU 2 p.m. at USD.