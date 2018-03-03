Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is coming up this week in San Diego sports. (Published Saturday, March 3, 2018)

Here’s what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of March fifth-eleventh.

PADRES: Spring Training is in full swing for the Friars in Peoria, Arizona. Monday they face the Diamondbacks, Tuesday the Royals, Wednesday the Giants, Thursday the Cubs, Friday the White Sox, Saturday the Indians and Sunday they wrap up the week with another match up against the Giants.

GULLS: Tuesday the Gulls host the Cleveland Monsters and its Taco Tuesday! Puck drops at 7 p.m. After that they’re on the road for the rest of the week. Friday they’re in Ontario and Saturday they’re at Bakersfield.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday and Tuesday TBA in Las Vegas.

-WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Thursday-Saturday at the National Invitational Championships in Annapolis, Maryland.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Thursday vs. Boston University 1:30 p.m. and Sunday vs. Saint Mary’s 11 a.m. both at USD.

-WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Friday at the Oxy Distance Carnival in Los Angeles.

-SOFTBALL: Friday vs. South Dakota 10 a.m. and Arizona 5 p.m. Saturday vs. South Dakota 8 a.m. and USC Upstate 10 a.m. and Sunday vs. Wisconsin 10 a.m. all in Tucson, Arizona.

-BASEBALL: Friday and Saturday at Houston 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at Houston 11 a.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Sunday vs. Gonzaga 12 p.m.

-MEN’S CREW: Sunday vs. Gonzaga/LMU/Santa Clara/UCSD in San Diego.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Pioneer Shootout in Pleasanton.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Tuesday vs. Furman 5:30 p.m., Friday vs. Hawaii Pacific 2 p.m. and Sunday vs. West Florida 1 p.m. all at UCSD.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday vs. Hawaii Pacific 3 p.m. and Thursday vs. Boston University 9 a.m. both at UCSD.

-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Wednesday vs. USC 7 p.m. at UCSD and Friday at Stanford 7 p.m.

-SOFTBALL: Friday vs. Cal State East Bay 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and Saturday vs. Cal State East Bay 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. all at UCSD.

-BASEBALL: Friday at Sonoma State 2 p.m., Saturday at Sonoma State 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and Sunday at Sonoma State 11 a.m.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday vs. Sonoma State 6 p.m., Saturday vs. Bucknell 12:30 p.m. and CSUN 4:15 p.m. both at SDSU, Sunday vs. Hawaii 8 a.m. and Harvard 2:30 p.m. both at SDSU.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday and Sunday TBA.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday and Sunday TBA.

-TRACK & FIELD: Saturday at the San Diego Collegiate Challenge at UCSD TBA.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday at the Sacramento State Invitational 7 a.m.

-FENCING: Saturday at the NCAA West Regional in Pasadena 9 a.m.

-MEN’S ROWING: Sunday vs. Gonzaga/Santa Clara/USD 5 a.m. at Mission Bay.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Monday vs. Presbyterian 3 p.m., Tuesday vs. Niagara and Saturday vs. Boston College 12 p.m. both at the Aztec Lacrosse Field.

-WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Monday-Wednesday at the Zone E Diving Championships in Flagstaff.

-BASEBALL: Tuesday at Arizona 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday vs. Air Force 6 p.m. and Sunday vs. Air Force 1 p..m. all at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Tuesday vs. Furman 1 p.m. and Saturday vs. Saint Marys 12 p.m. both at the Aztec Tennis Center.

-SOFTBALL: Friday vs. Ohio State 1 p.m. and Boston University 3:30 p.m. both in Fullerton. Saturday vs. Michigan State 9 a.m. and Long Beach State 11:30 a.m. both at Long Beach. Sunday at Cal State Fullerton 10 a.m.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday vs. Loyola Marymount 4 p.m., Saturday vs. Harvard 9:30 a.m. and Sonoma State 3 p.m. and Sunday vs. Hawaii 11:15 a.m. and Bucknell 3:30 p.m. all at the Aztec Aquaplex.

-WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Friday and Saturday at the NCAA Indoor Championships in College Station, Texas.