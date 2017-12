Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Here is a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of December 25th-31st.

GULLS: The Gulls have a busy week. Wednesday they host the Tucson Roadrunners 7 p.m. at the Valley View Casino Center before they hit the road for the Lone Star State. Saturday they’re at the Stars and Sunday they’re in San Antonio to face the Rampage.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. San Francisco 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Pepperdine 1 p.m. at USD.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at San Francisco 7 p.m. and Saturday at Pepperdine 1 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday vs. San Francisco State 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at Stanislaus State 2 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday vs. San Francisco State 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at Stanislaus State 4 p.m.

POINT LOMA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY SEA LIONS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday at Dixie State 12:30 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday at Dixie State 2:30 p.m.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday at Wyoming and Saturday vs. Utah State 7 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. Wyoming 6:30 p.m. at Viejas Arena and Saturday at Utah State.

-WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Saturday vs. Oregon State 10 a.m. at the Aztec Aquaplex.