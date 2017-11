Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports. (Published Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017)

Here is a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of November 27th- December 3rd.

GULLS: It’s a slow week for the Gulls with just one game, but it is a rivalry match up. Friday they’re in Ontario to face the Reign.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday vs. San Diego 6:30 p.m. at Viejas Arena and Sunday at Arizona.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at San Diego 8 p.m. and Sunday vs. Bradley 3 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

-WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Friday vs. Pepperdine & UCSD 2 p.m at the Aquaplex.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday at UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m., Wednesday at San Diego State 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at Seattle University 2 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. San Diego State 8 p.m. and Saturday at UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m.

-WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Friday-Sunday at the Husky Invite all day in Seattle.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday and Saturday NCAA First Round TBA.

UNIVERISITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-SWIMMING & DIVING: Wednesday-Saturday at the U.S. Winter Nationals in Columbus, Ohio.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. Cal State San Bernardino 5:30 p.m. and Saturday at Cal State San Marcos 5:30 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. Cal State San Bernardino 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at Cal State San Marcos 7:30 p.m.