Padres Win Series Opener against Brewers

MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 07: Franmil Reyes #32 of the San Diego Padres celebrates after hitting a double in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on August 7, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Padres started the last leg of their current road trip with the first of three games against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday evening. The Friars outfield showed they can contribute on offense. Franmil Reyes, Manuel Margot and Hunter Renfroe all homered on the way to an 11-5 victory for the Padres.

The Brewers got on the board first and left the first innings with a 4-0 lead, but the Friars slowly chipped away at it. In the fourth inning Reyes sent a solo homerun to right center field. His eighth homer of the season cut the deficit 5-3.

Margot was on a roll against the Brewers. In the top of the fifth inning the Dominican-born outfielder launched a towering homerun 422 feet into the second tier stands. Margot finished with five RBI on the night.

The Padres entered the eighth inning with a 7-5 lead, but Renfroe wanted a little insurance. He provided that with a two-run homer, his 10th of the year to left center field. The Friars notched their second consecutive double digit victory.

The second game of the set is on Wednesday August 8 at 5:10 p.m. PST at Miller Park.



