Padres Win First Game of the Regular Season

SAN DIEGO, CA - APRIL 3: Christian Villanueva #22 of the San Diego Padres comes out of the dugout to wave to the crowd after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies at PETCO Park on April 3, 2018 in San Diego, California. The home run was Villanueva's third of the game. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres entered their second of four games against the Colorado Rockies as the only team in Major League Baseball without a victory in the 2018 regular season. That all changed Tuesday night thanks to an outstanding performance by young Padres third baseman Christian Villanueva.

The young slugger hit three homeruns in the Friars 8-4 victory at Petco Park. His first one came in the bottom of the second inning, a solo shot to left field that made it all the way to the Western Metal Supply Company building and opened up the scoreboard for an early Padres 1-0 lead.

Later in the fourth inning the Padres were trailing by two runs but Villanueva was at it again. The Mexican born player launched a screamer to the 300 level in left field to cut the deficit 3-2. His second homer of the night went 404 feet.

Villanueva wasn’t done yet. In the seventh inning with Hunter Refroe and Jose Pirela on base, the 26 year old sent his third home run of the night to left field once again. Villanueva is now just the second Friars rookie to hit three home runs in one game (Renfroe did it on September 20, 2017 against the Arizona Diamondbacks). He went 3-for-3 with 5 RBI on the way to the Padres first win of the regular season 8-4 against the Colorado Rockies.

The next game of the set is Wednesday April 4 at 7:10 p.m. PST at Petco Park.



