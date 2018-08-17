Padres Drop Second Game of the Diamondbacks Series

SAN DIEGO, CA - AUGUST 17: Joey Lucchesi #37 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PETCO Park on August 17, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

The Padres were looking to snap their four-game losing streak when they faced the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday night at Petco Park. The Diamondbacks were looking to gain ground on the National League West and they did just that with a 9-4 victory over San Diego.

In the first inning, Paul Goldschmidt sent a two-run shot to center field and gave the Diamondbacks a 2-0 lead. Padres’ starter Joey Lucchesi pitched four innings and gave up five earned runs.

In the fifth inning the Diamondbacks held a three run lead over San Diego. Eric Hosmer gave us a highlight when he sent his 12th homerun of the season to left field and cut the deficit 5-3. But the Padres couldn't get any closer and dropped their fifth game in a row.

The third game of the series is on Saturday August 18 at 5:40 p.m. PST at Petco Park.