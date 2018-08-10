Padres Beat the Phillies in Series Opener

SAN DIEGO, CA - AUGUST 10: Jacob Nix #63 of the San Diego Padres pumps his fist after getting the final out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at PETCO Park on August 10, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

The Padres returned to San Diego Friday night hoping to keep the momentum going against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rookie Jacob Nix made his MLB debut on the mound at Petco Park.

The 22 year old starter held his own in the big show. The righty threw six scoreless innings and struck out four Phillies batters.

Nix got some run support in the second inning. Freddy Galvis came back to haunt his former team with an RBI single to center field that gave the Padres the 1-0 lead.

Austin Hedges provided an exclamation point in the fourth inning with a solo shot to center field. His ninth homerun of the year added to the lead and sealed the 2-0 victory.

The second game of the set is Saturday August 11 at 5:10 p.m. PST at Petco Park.