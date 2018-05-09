Padres Avoid Sweep with Win over Nationals

SAN DIEGO, CA - MAY 9: San Diego Padres players celebrate after beating the Washington Nationals 2-1 at PETCO Park on May 9, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

It was the perfect birthday present. On what would have been Tony Gwynn’s 58th birthday, the San Diego Padres notched a much needed win over the Washington Nationals to avoid the series sweep at Petco Park. Before Wednesday night’s game skipper Andy Green said the team needed to honor Mr. Padre with a victory at home, and the squad delivered.

In the fourth inning Manuel Margot hit an RBI double to left field which plated A.J. Ellis and tied the game at one run apiece. The Friars outfielder went three for four with two singles and a double. This was Margot’s tenth career game with three hits.

In the bottom of the seventh inning Matt Szczur doubled to deep left center field which brought Margot home for the go-ahead run. The Padres avoided the sweep with a 2-1 victory over the Nationals.

The homestand continues on Thursday May 10 with the first of four games against the St. Louis Cardinals at 7:10 p.m. from Petco Park.



