Padres Drop First of Two Games against Rockies

SAN DIEGO, CA - MAY 14: Franmil Reyes #32 of the San Diego Padres comes in from the outfield during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies at PETCO Park on May 14, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Before the San Diego Padres faced the Colorado Rockies on Monday night, the team called up prospect Franmil Reyes. The outfielder has been dominating in Triple-A with the El Paso Chihuahuas. Before his call up to the big show Reyes led all of baseball (Majors and minors) with 14 home runs. The Dominican born outfielder has hit .346 with seven doubles, 38 RBI and 34 runs scored with El Paso. In a corresponding roster move, the Friars optioned infielder Carlos Asuaje to Triple-A El Paso.

With his family watching from the stands, Franmil struck out in his first major league at-bat. In the fourth inning he made it to first base on a throwing error by Rockies shortstop Trevor Story. Offensively it certainly wasn’t Reyes' best performance. With his first major league game under his belt, it will be interesting to see what the 6 foot 5, 240-pound slugger can bring to the team once his power at the plate is on full display.

Joey Lucchesi was on the mound for the Padres in the first of two games against the Rockies. The rookie starter pitched five innings where he allowed six hits with three earned runs. He was pulled from the game after Daniel Castro and Noel Cuevas each sent solo homers to left field in the fifth inning.

In the bottom half of the fifth inning Colorado had a one run lead over San Diego 3-2. Eric Hosmer tied things up with an RBI double to deep center field that plated Matt Szczur. But, in the sixth inning Gerardo Parra launched a three run go-ahead homer to right field and the Rockies never looked back.

The Padres dropped the series opener 6-4. The second and final game of the set is on Tuesday May 15 at 12:40 p.m. at Petco Park.



