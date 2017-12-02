Bison Stampede Toreros in 2nd Round

Poway's Jonathan Petersen set the new FCS record for career sacks with three QB takedowns during USD's 38-3 playoff loss to North Dakota State.

North Dakota State defeated the University of San Diego 38-3 Saturday afternoon in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

This marks the second straight year the Toreros won a first-round playoff game and then lost the following week in the Fargo Dome.

North Dakota State quarterback Easton Stick threw for 3 touchdown passes and rumbled 51 yards for another score on the ground to help the Bison advance.

USD senior defensive end Jonathan Petersen set a new FCS record in the loss.

The Poway native sacked Stick on three different occasions and finished with 43 total sacks as a Torero.

Petersen now holds the all-time FCS record for career sacks.

Dale Lindsey's squad finished the season 10-3.

The tenth victory came in dominating fashion last Saturday over Northern Arizona.