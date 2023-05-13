2023 French Open Star Tracker: Who Is Playing?

There’s no denying that tennis is an extremely physical sport. And to be honest, the red clay makes playing conditions all the more difficult.

The red clay fosters slower playing conditions, longer points and therefore more tennis making it extremely likely that players get injured during the peak of the season.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal headline the list of stars who appear to be dealing with injury ahead of the second Grand Slam on the tennis calendar.

With the 2023 French Open main draw scheduled to kick off on May 28, let’s take a look at some of the stars who are competing:

Is Rafael Nadal playing the 2023 French Open?

The 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal is still scheduled to compete in the French Open despite missing the clay court swing due to a lingering hip injury.

The 36-year-old withdrew from three straight events in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome since the French Open.

It looks like it will be a day-to-day situation for the "King of Clay” who is currently ranked No. 14 in the world.

Is Novak Djokovic playing the 2023 French Open?

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is scheduled to compete in the French Open and has played in some of the clay court warm up tournaments.

He withdrew from the Madrid Open due to an elbow injury, however.

While the Serbian may be playing with some aches and pains during the French Open, it's pretty likely he will play the tournament.

Who are the top 10 male seeds playing in the 2023 French Open?

The top 10 seeds are as follows:

1. Novak Djokovic

2. Carlos Alcaraz

3. Casper Ruud

4. Daniil Medvedev

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas

6. Andrey Rublev

7. Holger Rune

8. Jannik Sinner

9. Felix Auger-Aliassime

10. Taylor Fritz

Who are the top 10 female seeds playing in the 2023 French Open?

The top 10 seeds are as follows:

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Jessica Pegula

4. Ons Jabeur

5. Caroline Garcia

6. Coco Gauff

7. Elena Eybakina

8. Daria Kasatkina

9. Maria Sakkari

10. Petra Kvitova

Which women are making a comeback at the 2023 French Open?

There are a few faces on the women's side that have been out for a while but are making a comeback in Paris using a protected ranking (PR).

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, ranked No. 21 and the 2021 French Open runner up, is returning to tour after suffering from a season-ending knee injury last year.

No. 27 Elina Svitolina is returning as well after giving birth to her first child.

Other returners include Jennifer Brady (14), Daria Saville (54), Patricia Maria Tig (65), Sara Sorribes Tormo (68) and Kristina Kucova (90).

Which men are making a comeback at the 2023 French Open?

Frenchman No. 35 Gaël Monfils is back in action for his 16th French Open run after having a baby with Elina Svitolina.

Jeremy Chardy (88) returns to Paris after suffering numerous setbacks both physically and medically.

Other returners include Lloyd Harris (47), Kyle Edmund (48), Hugo Dellien (73), Guido Pella (75) and Jiri Vesely (94).

