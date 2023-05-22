Tim Scott Officially Joins Race for 2024 Republican Presidential Nomination

Sen. Tim Scott is running for president in 2024.

The South Carolina Republican formally announced the news on Monday before supporters at his alma mater, Charleston Southern University.

The 57-year-old Scott is the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate and was South Carolina's first Black senator.

"Joe Biden and the radical left are attacking every rung of the ladder that helped me climb," Scott said. "And that is why I am announcing today that I am running for president of the United States of America."

Scott first joined Congress as a representative in 2009, serving as a rep in South Carolina through 2013 when he was elected senator.

Scott's campaign said he has over $22 million in campaign cash as he launches his bid. Scott will travel to Iowa and New Hampshire following his Monday announcement.

Officially, there are now six candidates who have entered the Republican race for 2024: former president Donald Trump, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and radio host Larry Elder.