San Diego County Supervisors District 1 candidates off to the races

Seven candidates have qualified for the ballot in the special election for the District 1 county supervisor seat.

Four of the candidates are familiar faces in the South Bay political scene.

Imperial Beach mayor Paloma Aguirre, Chula Vista deputy mayor Carolina Chavez, Chula Vista mayor John McCann and San Diego City councilmember Vivian Moreno all have local presences already. Also in the running: Elizabeth Efird, an affordable energy consultant; Louis Fuentes, a small business owner; and Lincoln Pickard, a Republican who has run previously for public office

The hopefuls aspiring to fill the seat vacated by Nora Vargas have a lot of ground to cover, but not a lot of time.

Mail ballots for the special election will go out the week of March 10, and early in-person voting commences 10 days before the April 8 special election.

Any candidate who receives more than 50% of the vote in April would clinch the seat. If no candidate reaches that threshold, a run-off between the top two vote-getters will take place July 1.

According to the Registrar of Voters, the election could cost up to $6.6 million. That includes paying election workers, printing and mailing ballots, and renting vote centers.

Find interviews with the candidates on Politically Speaking here.