Lawmakers Spare Daylight Saving Time in California

Some lawmakers simply like the extra hour of summer daylight

By Associated Press

California voters likely won't get the chance to decide whether to continue observing daylight saving time.

The state Senate fell four votes short Tuesday of placing the question on the ballot.

Republican Sen. Ted Gaines of El Dorado Hills can try to revive AB385 before lawmakers adjourn next week. He says daylight saving time causes health problems and an increase in accidents, and voters should get a chance to end it.

Be he couldn't convince his colleagues who say that putting California four hours behind the East Coast would cause problems for business, or simply that they like the extra hour of summer daylight.

California has observed daylight saving time since voters approved Proposition 12 in 1949. It currently covers a majority of the year, from mid-March to early November.

